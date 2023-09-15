Tsfg LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.70. 84,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,984. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
