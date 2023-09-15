Tsfg LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. 1,011,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,080. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

