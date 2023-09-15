Tsfg LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,067 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.