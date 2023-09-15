United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $41.95

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $41.05. United States Cellular shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 4,630 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United States Cellular

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.