VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

