Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $110.41. 160,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

