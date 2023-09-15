Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

