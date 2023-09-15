Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. 19,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

