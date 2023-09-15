Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 906.5% in August

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 906.5% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Visium Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VISM traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,230,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,259. Visium Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Visium Technologies alerts:

About Visium Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.