Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $5.87 during trading hours on Friday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.