VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VPRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.