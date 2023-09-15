Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WidePoint (WYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN: WYY) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2023 – WidePoint is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

