Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WidePoint (WYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN: WYY) in the last few weeks:
- 9/14/2023 – WidePoint is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2023 – WidePoint is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
