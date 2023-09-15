Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 6,959,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,513. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

