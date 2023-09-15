Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Mark George Sells 51,895 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) insider Mark George sold 51,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £75,247.75 ($94,165.62).

Wickes Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WIX traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.40 ($1.83). 110,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,355. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. Wickes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.84 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.80 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.68.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.