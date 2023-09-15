Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.86

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $65.86 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

