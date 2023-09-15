Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.