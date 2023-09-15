Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.