Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPGR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

