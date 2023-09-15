Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $129.64. 400,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,448. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

