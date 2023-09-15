Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $989,922.79

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $415.90 million and approximately $989,922.79 worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.47 or 0.00096561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

