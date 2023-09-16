7,845 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.86. 626,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

