820 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.28. 1,283,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,418. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $301.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

