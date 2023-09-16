83,177 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,152 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 37,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 374,122 shares of company stock worth $5,579,985. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 6,084,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,003. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

