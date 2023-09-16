ABCMETA Trading Down 2% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $628,764.63 and $12.87 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,538.16 or 1.00024912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000063 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

