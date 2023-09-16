Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Lowered by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. 645,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

