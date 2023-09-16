Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $123.05. 4,919,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

