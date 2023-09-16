Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 276,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $9,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,480,000 after buying an additional 1,138,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 169,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 1,717,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

