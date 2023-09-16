Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APYRF
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.