Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

