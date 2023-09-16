Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,846.91 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $54.17 million and approximately $41,298.74 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,846.91 or 0.06950992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

