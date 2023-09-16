Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $31.22 during midday trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.
About Aperam
