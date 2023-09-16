Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $31.22 during midday trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

