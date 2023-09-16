Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 96.7% in August

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

ARCO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 196,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

