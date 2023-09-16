Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $64.95 million and $1.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

