Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,845,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 1,375,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.7 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 233,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATZAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

