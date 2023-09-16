Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 242,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

