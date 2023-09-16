Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.01 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00016440 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $285.75 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,554.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00809816 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00118684 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000331 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
