ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

