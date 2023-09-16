ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $30.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.81. 3,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.71. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $206.20 and a fifty-two week high of $501.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.12.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

