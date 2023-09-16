Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of ASST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Asset Entities has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asset Entities by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

