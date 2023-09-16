Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Update

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATMGF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,320. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Atco Mining alerts:

About Atco Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.