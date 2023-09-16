AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 589,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,212. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.