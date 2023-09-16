Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 117,823 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.4 %

AUROW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.