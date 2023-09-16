Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATAK remained flat at $10.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

