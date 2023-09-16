Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Short Interest Up 34.4% in August

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 833,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avantax Price Performance
Shares of AVTA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,560. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantax
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
