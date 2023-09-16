AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 623,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.68. AxoGen has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 in the last three months. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,049,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

