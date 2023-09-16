B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 13,933 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 2,423,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

