B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

