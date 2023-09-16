Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

