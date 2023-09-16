Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.08 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,586.92 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $518.11 billion and approximately $9.08 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00816204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00119123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,487,493 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.