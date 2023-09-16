Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.08 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,586.92 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $518.11 billion and approximately $9.08 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.00 or 0.00816204 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00119123 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016440 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000331 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,487,493 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
