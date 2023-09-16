Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) vs. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head to Head Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Bitcoin Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $39.27 million 4.79 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.24 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Depot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bit Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76% Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

