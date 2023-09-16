Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $227.37 million and $2.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.98 or 0.00048932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00097005 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00027601 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.
