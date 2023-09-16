BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,881.95 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.84 million and $233,881.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001895 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,054,902 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.